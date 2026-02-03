FY2027 EPS Estimates for GRRR Increased by Analyst

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) – Northland Securities lifted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a research report issued on Thursday, January 29th. Northland Securities analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Gorilla Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Get Gorilla Technology Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRRR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gorilla Technology Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Down 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ GRRR opened at $13.19 on Monday. Gorilla Technology Group has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $265.65 million, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of -0.24.

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorilla Technology Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gorilla Technology Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Gorilla Technology Group by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gorilla Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Gorilla Technology Group is a Taiwan‐based provider of video computing and artificial intelligence solutions, offering software and hardware platforms for real‐time video analytics, facial recognition and edge‐computing applications. The company’s core business centers on the development of AI‐driven surveillance technologies that can be deployed in cloud, on-premise or hybrid environments. Gorilla Technology Group’s platforms are designed to process high-volume video data streams for security monitoring, operational optimization and business intelligence.

The company’s flagship offerings include video management systems integrated with smart analytics modules, IoT gateways for edge-level data processing and AI engines for tasks such as people counting, license plate recognition and behavioral analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gorilla Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorilla Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.