UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Truist Financial set a $17.00 price target on UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UiPath Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of PATH opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07. UiPath has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. UiPath had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 14.79%.The firm had revenue of $411.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 67,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $1,086,234.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 557,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,968,150.80. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $675,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,893,585 shares in the company, valued at $418,682,710.85. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 995,048 shares of company stock worth $16,559,894 in the last ninety days. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,559,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $68,451,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 76.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,407,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,341 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its position in UiPath by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 13,722,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $59,561,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

