Energizer (ENR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $712.8210 million for the quarter. Energizer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.080-0.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $832.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.45 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 161.50% and a net margin of 8.09%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Energizer to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ENR opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. Energizer has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on Energizer in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $171,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 464,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,954,250.79. This trade represents a 2.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $261,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,000. This represents a 150.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $449,240. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 15.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 105.2% during the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 27,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company’s primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

