SES AI (NYSE:SES) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SES AI (NYSE:SES – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SES. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on SES AI from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SES AI in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

SES AI Stock Down 1.7%

SES stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $728.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.57. SES AI has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.73.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SES AI had a negative net margin of 490.03% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SES AI will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hong Gan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,253,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,215. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $1,108,000. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SES. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in SES AI in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in SES AI in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in SES AI in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SES AI during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

