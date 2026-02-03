SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,656 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the December 31st total of 8,508 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,576 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,576 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Portland Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Climber Capital SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

QEMM opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.57.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

