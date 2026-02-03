Short Interest in Pheton Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PTHL) Rises By 47.8%

Pheton Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PTHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,233 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the December 31st total of 17,067 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,384,767 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,384,767 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pheton Price Performance

Shares of Pheton stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. Pheton has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Pheton in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Pheton Company Profile

Pheton Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interests in providing healthcare solutions. The firm through its subsidiaries engages in the development and commercialization of brachytherapy TPS specifically used for radioactive particle implantation, a type of radiotherapy used in treating cancer patients by placing radioactive sources inside the patient that kill cancer cells and shrink tumors. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

