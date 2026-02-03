Wall Street Zen Upgrades Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) to “Hold”

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.46.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 12 month low of $58.15 and a 12 month high of $70.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 12.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc (NYSE: ELS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company’s portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

