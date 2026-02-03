Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $190.0250 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $177.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.84 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2,894.05 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.65.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,100.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 126,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,639.57. The trade was a 19.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 23,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,130. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,450. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $223,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 541.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,038,000 after acquiring an additional 561,571 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.