Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Innovation Beverage Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IBG opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. Innovation Beverage Group has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $49.25.
Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 29th. The company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovation Beverage Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Innovation Beverage Group
Innovation Beverage Group Company Profile
Innovation Beverage Group is a publicly traded beverage holding company that acquires, revitalizes and grows non-alcoholic drink brands. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company focuses on sourcing high-quality ingredients, contract manufacturing, packaging and distribution for a diversified portfolio of products that span fruit juices, flavored waters, functional and nutritional beverages.
The company’s operations encompass product development, supply chain management and go-to-market support.
