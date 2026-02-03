Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Innovation Beverage Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBG opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. Innovation Beverage Group has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $49.25.

Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 29th. The company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovation Beverage Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Innovation Beverage Group

Innovation Beverage Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovation Beverage Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Innovation Beverage Group Limited ( NASDAQ:IBG Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.52% of Innovation Beverage Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Innovation Beverage Group is a publicly traded beverage holding company that acquires, revitalizes and grows non-alcoholic drink brands. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company focuses on sourcing high-quality ingredients, contract manufacturing, packaging and distribution for a diversified portfolio of products that span fruit juices, flavored waters, functional and nutritional beverages.

The company’s operations encompass product development, supply chain management and go-to-market support.

