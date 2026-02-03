HC Wainwright Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for NRIX

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, January 29th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.73). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nurix Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.51% and a negative net margin of 314.90%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $60,772.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,088.20. This represents a 7.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $81,257.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,955.20. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,467,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,780,000 after buying an additional 1,487,060 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,109,000 after buying an additional 1,475,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,949,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,736 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,096,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 799,432 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 84.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,391,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,851,000 after acquiring an additional 635,668 shares during the period.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that harness the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively degrade disease-causing proteins. By modulating E3 ubiquitin ligases and related molecular machinery, Nurix aims to expand treatment options for patient populations with unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple programs in various stages of development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.