FY2025 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Reduced by Scotiabank

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of C$2.51 billion for the quarter.

K has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Desjardins set a C$44.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Cormark lowered Kinross Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.88.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.7%

K stock opened at C$43.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.27. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$14.89 and a 12 month high of C$53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.66.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia. The company has historically used acquisitions to fuel expansion into new regions and production growth.

