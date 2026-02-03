LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of LFST stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.67%.The company had revenue of $363.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. LifeStance Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group

In other news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 315,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,709. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Bessler sold 119,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $844,391.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,318,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,640.32. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 327,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,317. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a growing network of clinics that deliver integrated, patient-centered psychological and psychiatric care. LifeStance’s mission is to expand access to high-quality mental health treatment by combining evidence-based therapy modalities with personalized treatment plans.

The company’s service offerings include individual, family, and group psychotherapy, psychiatric medication management, psychological assessment, and telehealth services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.