Analysts Offer Predictions for Eldorado Gold FY2025 Earnings

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Scotiabank dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report released on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 9.1%

NYSE EGO opened at $39.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.51. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Eldorado Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 29.2% during the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,412,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after buying an additional 319,187 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,146,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 88,752 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,990,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,521,000 after acquiring an additional 744,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canada‐based gold producer engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties. The company’s core focus is on gold, silver and select base metals, with an emphasis on advancing projects through feasibility and into production. Eldorado Gold maintains a diversified portfolio of both producing mines and advanced‐stage development projects.

Operationally, Eldorado Gold manages multiple gold mining operations across Turkey, Canada and Greece.

