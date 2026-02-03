Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for EnWave FY2026 Earnings

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Free Report) – Analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for EnWave in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 29th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for EnWave’s current full-year earnings is $0.00 per share.

EnWave Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of ENW stock opened at C$0.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$39.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 0.96. EnWave has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.64.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.

