Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Schrodinger from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Schrodinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Schrodinger in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Get Schrodinger alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SDGR

Schrodinger Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SDGR opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95. Schrodinger has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $28.47.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.27. Schrodinger had a negative net margin of 68.49% and a negative return on equity of 48.24%. The company had revenue of $54.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Schrodinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schrodinger will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schrodinger

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 347.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Schrodinger by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Schrodinger by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrodinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schrodinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrodinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.