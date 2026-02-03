V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VFC. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial set a $18.00 price objective on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 2.33%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in V.F. by 43.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,938,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,257,000 after buying an additional 1,495,148 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 567,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 290,444 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 586,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 105,786 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in V.F. by 21.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 573,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 100,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 115.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 60,998 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

VF Corporation, commonly branded as VF, is a global apparel and footwear company that develops, markets and distributes a diverse portfolio of consumer brands. Its offerings span outdoor and action sports apparel, footwear and accessories under marquee names such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, JanSport and Smartwool. Through a “house of brands” strategy, VF leverages the unique heritage and design expertise of each label to serve distinct lifestyle and performance segments.

Founded in 1899 in Pennsylvania as the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company, VF evolved through a series of acquisitions and strategic expansions to become a leading player in the global apparel industry.

Featured Stories

