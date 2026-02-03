Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 610,659 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the December 31st total of 444,245 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,124 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 398,124 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. BLVD Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,679,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 206,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,479,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of LIT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.12. The stock had a trading volume of 532,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,657. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $75.86.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG. The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Index and in depositary receipts based on the securities in the Index.

