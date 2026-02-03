ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,787 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 5,372 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,385 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,385 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.54% of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $10.79. 25,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,202. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $32.00.

About ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 ETF is an exchange traded fund, which seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The ETF seeks a return of -300% of the return of an index (target) for a single day. The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by Standard & Poor’s based on adequate liquidity, appropriate market capitalization, financial viability and public float.

