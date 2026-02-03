Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS) Short Interest Up 35.1% in January

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 65,205 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the December 31st total of 48,272 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,968 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,968 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 85,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,242. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 106.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,672,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 50,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.