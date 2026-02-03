BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.87. Approximately 6,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 20,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

BeWhere Trading Down 3.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$77.68 million, a P/E ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 0.95.

About BeWhere

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software. It offers Mobile IoT (M-IoT) application that tracks, monitors, and manages mobile and fixed assets in different environmental conditions.

