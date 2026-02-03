ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 62 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a $0.0571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%.

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged Preferred Stock Index ETN (PFFL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Preferred Stock ETF index. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a market-value-selected and -weighted index of preferred securities from various issuers. PFFL was launched on Sep 25, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

