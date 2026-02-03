Short Interest in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Rises By 42.7%

ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 997,409 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the December 31st total of 698,978 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,872,153 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,872,153 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short Russell2000

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWM. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,084,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 175.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 249,586 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at $4,344,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,835,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 577.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 146,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares Short Russell2000 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.43. 20,501,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,273,623. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.