FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 94,837 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 117,235 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,971 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 35,971 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDF. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,374,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Get FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

QDF traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $82.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,237. FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $82.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.93.

About FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.