Short Interest in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Increases By 27.8%

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,440 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 1,127 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,079 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.82% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVS traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.40. 949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11. SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Increases Dividend

About SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%.

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.

