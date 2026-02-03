Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,473,095 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 28,907,945 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,111,607 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 23,111,607 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Nuburu Trading Down 12.9%

BURU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. 30,913,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,291,162. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. Nuburu has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $80.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Nuburu (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nuburu

About Nuburu

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuburu stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuburu, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BURU Free Report ) by 10,337.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,370,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,328,156 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 4.38% of Nuburu worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuburu, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker BURU, is a U.S.-based photonics company specializing in the development and manufacture of high-power blue laser diodes and laser systems for industrial manufacturing applications. Leveraging proprietary gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor technology, Nuburu’s lasers operate at a wavelength of 450 nanometers, offering significantly improved absorption in copper and copper alloys compared to traditional infrared lasers. This enables faster processing speeds, higher precision, and reduced thermal distortion in materials processing tasks such as welding, brazing, cladding, and powder bed fusion additive manufacturing.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Nuburu serves a global customer base that includes manufacturers in the automotive, electronics, aerospace, and additive manufacturing sectors.

