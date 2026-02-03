John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,094 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the December 31st total of 15,729 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,448 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,448 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,356 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $570,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JHMU remained flat at $26.41 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206. John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01.

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were paid a $0.0502 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th.

The John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (JHMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Utilities index. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds of any maturity. The fund seeks to provide tax-exempt income. JHMU was launched on Oct 31, 2023 and is issued by John Hancock.

