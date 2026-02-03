Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GXUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GXUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,174 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the December 31st total of 828 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,395 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,395 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GXUS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GXUS traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $59.14. The company had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $591.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.67. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $40.96 and a 12-month high of $61.17.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF (GXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from around the world, outside of the United States, representing 85% of the publicly available market. GXUS was launched on May 31, 2023 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

