Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 49,438 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 65,113 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,983 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,983 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ – Free Report) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,253 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.71% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA EDZ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 696,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,924. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $115.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01.

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (EDZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of companies operating in emerging markets. EDZ was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.