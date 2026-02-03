Short Interest in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) Expands By 27.7%

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,330 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the December 31st total of 10,435 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,576 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,576 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of CSD stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.53. 6,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.06. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 52-week low of $63.06 and a 52-week high of $113.54.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the second quarter worth about $211,000.

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

