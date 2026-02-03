Financial Review: International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) versus Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) and International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel and International Seaways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel N/A N/A N/A International Seaways 28.26% 10.13% 7.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Keppel and International Seaways, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel 0 0 1 0 3.00 International Seaways 0 2 3 0 2.60

Earnings & Valuation

International Seaways has a consensus target price of $57.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.05%. Given International Seaways’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Seaways is more favorable than Keppel.

This table compares Keppel and International Seaways”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel $4.94 billion 3.13 $712.27 million N/A N/A International Seaways $951.61 million 3.13 $416.72 million $4.39 13.75

Keppel has higher revenue and earnings than International Seaways.

Volatility & Risk

Keppel has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Seaways has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.3% of International Seaways shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of International Seaways shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Keppel pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Seaways pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. International Seaways pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

International Seaways beats Keppel on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keppel

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services. The company develops and operates data centres; telecommunication services; sells telecommunication and information technology equipment; procures, installs, operates, and maintenance of solar generation facilities; and operates golf club. In addition, it engages electricity, energy, and power supply; general wholesale trading; purchase and sells gaseous fuels; develops of district heating and cooling system; environmental, technologies, and engineering works; solid waste treatment; design and constructs waste-to-energy and desalination plants; commercial power generation; renewable energy generation; and owns and operates hotel. Further, the company offers property investment and development; real estate construction; trades communication systems and accessories; operates telecommunication network; IT consulting and outsourcing; distributes of IT products; colocation services; fixed and other related telecommunication services; ICT solutions; management services; fund management; investment advisory; and real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as Keppel Corporation and changed its name to Keppel Ltd. in January 2024. Keppel Ltd. Limited was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities. The company was formerly known as OSG International, Inc. and changed its name to International Seaways, Inc. in October 2016. International Seaways, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

