Short Interest in Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Drops By 33.7%

Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,946 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the December 31st total of 7,460 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,651 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,651 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alger 35 ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,083,000 after purchasing an additional 214,661 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alger 35 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,360,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alger 35 ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alger 35 ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alger 35 ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alger 35 ETF alerts:

Alger 35 ETF Price Performance

Alger 35 ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,323. Alger 35 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $122.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.20.

Alger 35 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Alger 35 ETF

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.0708 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 21.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th.

(Get Free Report)

The Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. ATFV was launched on May 3, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alger 35 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alger 35 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.