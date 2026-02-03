Insider Selling: Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Sells 260 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) insider Angela Grant sold 260 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $31,655.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,033 shares in the company, valued at $856,267.75. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PLMR traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $124.22. The company had a trading volume of 240,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.57. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.47 and a 52 week high of $175.85.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.45. Palomar had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $244.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLMR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palomar from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Positive Sentiment: Palomar closed the acquisition of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company, expanding its surety capabilities and product mix — a strategic tuck‑in that can add premium, diversify risk exposure and support growth in specialty lines. BCP Completes Sale of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company

Palomar will report Q4 and full‑year 2025 results after the close on Feb 11, 2026, with a conference call Feb 12 — an event that typically drives short‑term volume and volatility as investors update estimates and listen for management commentary on reserve development, underwriting margin, and growth. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders (including the CEO, President, CFO and other senior executives) sold shares on Jan. 29 and Jan. 31, reducing positions by low-single-digit percentages in many cases. Heavy insider selling can signal liquidity taking or tax/comp planning, but it may concern some investors about insider confidence or timing ahead of earnings. Representative coverage of recent insider sales is here. CEO Sells Stock (Example)

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 31.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Palomar by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Palomar by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

