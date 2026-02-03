Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP) Short Interest Update

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,666 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 14,974 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,537 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,537 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSTP. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF alerts:

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSTP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.62. 17,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,011. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $38.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.71.

About Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF

The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options. BSTP was launched on Mar 8, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.