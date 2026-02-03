Short Interest in Li Bang International Corporation Inc. (NASDAQ:LBGJ) Declines By 24.8%

Li Bang International Corporation Inc. (NASDAQ:LBGJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 35,755 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 47,528 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,160 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 150,160 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Li Bang International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Li Bang International currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Analysis on Li Bang International
Li Bang International Price Performance
Li Bang International Company Profile
Li Bang International Corporation Inc specializes in the research, development, production and sale of stainless steel commercial kitchen equipment under its own `Li Bang` brand principally in China. In addition to its product offerings, the Company provides comprehensive services from early-stage design of commercial kitchen appliances to equipment installation and after-sales maintenance. Li Bang International Corporation Inc is based in Jiangyin, China.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Li Bang International
- The day the gold market broke
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
Receive News & Ratings for Li Bang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Bang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.