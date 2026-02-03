Short Interest in Li Bang International Corporation Inc. (NASDAQ:LBGJ) Declines By 24.8%

Li Bang International Corporation Inc. (NASDAQ:LBGJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 35,755 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 47,528 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,160 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 150,160 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Li Bang International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Li Bang International currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Li Bang International Price Performance

Li Bang International Company Profile

NASDAQ LBGJ traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. 49,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. Li Bang International has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.93.

Li Bang International Corporation Inc specializes in the research, development, production and sale of stainless steel commercial kitchen equipment under its own `Li Bang` brand principally in China. In addition to its product offerings, the Company provides comprehensive services from early-stage design of commercial kitchen appliances to equipment installation and after-sales maintenance. Li Bang International Corporation Inc is based in Jiangyin, China.

