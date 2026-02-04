Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 6th. Analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to post earnings of $4.67 per share and revenue of $516.52 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.
Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 3.2%
Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $334.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $202.91 and a 1-year high of $380.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.09 and its 200-day moving average is $338.18.
In related news, CFO Katherine Patricia Clune sold 1,367 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $443,851.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,893.25. This trade represents a 11.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.21, for a total transaction of $1,008,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 53,558 shares in the company, valued at $18,006,735.18. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 8,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,921 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PIPR. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $398.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $368.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.67.
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is an investment bank and institutional securities firm that provides a range of capital markets and advisory services to corporations, institutions, municipalities and high-net-worth individuals. The firm’s core activities include investment banking and M&A advisory, underwriting and distribution of equity and debt securities, public finance, and sector-focused advisory across industries such as healthcare, energy, financial services and technology.
In addition to traditional investment banking, Piper Sandler offers equity and fixed income research, institutional sales and trading, and market-making services.
