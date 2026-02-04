OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,574 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 3,070 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,909 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,909 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OFS Credit Stock Down 0.0%

OCCIO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.04. 825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98.

OFS Credit Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1234 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc (NASDAQ:OCCIO), headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, is a closed‐end investment company that seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of U.S. middle‐market companies. Organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, OFS Credit began operations in 2021 and is externally managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC.

The firm’s investment strategy emphasizes flexible financing solutions, including senior secured loans, second‐lien and mezzanine debt, and opportunistic equity interests.

