Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.57 and last traded at $48.51, with a volume of 69086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on JOUT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance
Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 12th. The company reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($2.15). The company had revenue of $135.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.42 million. Johnson Outdoors had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 5.79%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.35) EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.40%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Outdoors
In other news, Director Edward F. Lang sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,593.74. This represents a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 97,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.
About Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors Inc is a diversified outdoor recreation company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of gear and equipment for marine and land-based activities. The company operates through two primary segments: the Marine Electronics & Boat Group and the Outdoor Products Group. Its marine offerings include electric motors and anchors under the Minn Kota® brand, fish-finding and sonar systems under the Humminbird® brand, and a lineup of recreational watercraft under the Old Town® and Ocean Kayak® names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Outdoors
- The day the gold market broke
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.