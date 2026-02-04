Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Down 15.7% in January

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 598,117 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 709,922 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,255 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 123,255 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Urban Holdings L.L.C. Bto sold 1,596,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,610. This represents a 99.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,610. The trade was a 99.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,195,984 shares of company stock valued at $32,010,982. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Finance of America Companies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Finance of America Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Finance of America Companies by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Finance of America Companies by 4,270.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Finance of America Companies by 3,503.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $29.50 price target on shares of Finance of America Companies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Finance of America Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Finance of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Price Performance

FOA traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 85,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,816. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.62. Finance of America Companies has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $80.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Finance of America Companies will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Finance of America Companies

(Get Free Report)

Finance of America Companies (NYSE: FOA) is a diversified nonbank financial services firm specializing in mortgage and insurance products for consumers. The company operates across multiple business segments, delivering home financing solutions, retirement products and specialized lending services through a blend of digital and traditional distribution channels.

In its mortgage segment, FOA originates and purchases a range of home loans including purchase, refinance, FHA, VA and USDA loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finance of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.