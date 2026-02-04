Short Interest in Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:WYHG) Declines By 18.3%

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:WYHG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 127,423 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 155,880 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,441 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,441 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wing Yip Food Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Wing Yip Food Holdings Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wing Yip Food Holdings Group presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wing Yip Food Holdings Group

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Trading Down 4.3%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wing Yip Food Holdings Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wing Yip Food Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wing Yip Food Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of WYHG opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Wing Yip Food Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group (NASDAQ:WYHG) is a specialist retailer and distributor of Asian food products, operating a network of hypermarkets, wholesale warehouses and online channels. The company’s core business encompasses the sourcing, importation and sale of a broad assortment of groceries from China, Southeast Asia and other regions, including fresh produce, frozen seafood, rice, noodles, sauces, spices and specialty ingredients.

Through its flagship hypermarkets in key metropolitan areas of the United Kingdom, Wing Yip provides both retail customers and foodservice operators with access to a comprehensive range of Asian culinary products.

Read More

