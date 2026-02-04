Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $240.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,687,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.6% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $240,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of TLT stock opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $94.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.3319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

See Also

