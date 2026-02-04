Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 22,224 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $1,333,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $138.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.23 and a 52-week high of $160.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,190 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $184,557.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,239 shares in the company, valued at $967,606.51. The trade was a 16.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.65, for a total value of $698,628.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,608.25. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 61,966 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,166 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NBIX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $188.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

Get Our Latest Report on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine’s operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company’s lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.