Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 15,945 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,945 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,856,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,890,419,000 after purchasing an additional 704,790 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 24.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,825,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,773,000 after buying an additional 1,152,440 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Elevance Health by 9.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,675,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,498,000 after buying an additional 324,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $1,148,379,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Elevance Health by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,440,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,616,000 after acquiring an additional 112,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.9%

ELV opened at $338.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.59. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $458.75.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 2.84%.The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Elevance Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Elevance Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target slightly from $394 to $397 and maintained an “overweight” rating, which supports upside vs. the current price. Read More.

JPMorgan raised its price target slightly from $394 to $397 and maintained an “overweight” rating, which supports upside vs. the current price. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options-market activity is drawing attention — some traders see positioning that could presage larger moves, but this is speculative and not a direct fundamental change. Read More.

Options-market activity is drawing attention — some traders see positioning that could presage larger moves, but this is speculative and not a direct fundamental change. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a long-form take (“It Has Been Painful, But This Too Shall Pass”) arguing the near-term weakness is cyclical and could reverse — useful for longer-term investors but less likely to move stock intraday. Read More.

Seeking Alpha published a long-form take (“It Has Been Painful, But This Too Shall Pass”) arguing the near-term weakness is cyclical and could reverse — useful for longer-term investors but less likely to move stock intraday. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The Globe and Mail aggregated analyst commentary on multiple healthcare names including Elevance; helpful context but no single decisive call. Read More.

The Globe and Mail aggregated analyst commentary on multiple healthcare names including Elevance; helpful context but no single decisive call. Read More. Negative Sentiment: RBC downgraded ELV from “outperform” to “sector perform” and set a $358 target — a downgrade in stance that likely pressured sentiment despite a modestly positive target. Read More.

RBC downgraded ELV from “outperform” to “sector perform” and set a $358 target — a downgrade in stance that likely pressured sentiment despite a modestly positive target. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Truist trimmed its price target from $400 to $390 while keeping a “buy” rating — the lower target reduces upside expectations and can weigh on the stock. Read More.

Truist trimmed its price target from $400 to $390 while keeping a “buy” rating — the lower target reduces upside expectations and can weigh on the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies cut its price target to $395, another downward revision that adds to the negative analyst tone. Read More.

Jefferies cut its price target to $395, another downward revision that adds to the negative analyst tone. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein lowered its target to $409 — still above the current price but a cut nonetheless, contributing to the cluster of downward revisions. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $404.00 to $393.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $359.00 to $352.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.