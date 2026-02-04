Lindblad Expeditions $LIND Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 502.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,535 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 44.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $966.73 million, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 2.27. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44.

Insider Activity at Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 105,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $1,774,195.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,251,062 shares in the company, valued at $189,467,884.08. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 222,386 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $3,575,966.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,333.28. This trade represents a 90.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,171,145 shares of company stock worth $19,056,256. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Lindblad Expeditions

Here are the key news stories impacting Lindblad Expeditions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Technical/volume support — LIND is trading above its 50- and 200-day moving averages and near its 52-week high with intraday volume above average, which can attract momentum buyers. Read More.

Technical/volume support — LIND is trading above its 50- and 200-day moving averages and near its 52-week high with intraday volume above average, which can attract momentum buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals/earnings beat — Last reported quarterly EPS beat consensus ($0.33 vs. $0.22) and revenue topped estimates, a recent driver cited by analysts when lifting targets. Read More.

Recent fundamentals/earnings beat — Last reported quarterly EPS beat consensus ($0.33 vs. $0.22) and revenue topped estimates, a recent driver cited by analysts when lifting targets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets — Multiple firms have upgraded or reiterated buy ratings and some raised price targets (consensus target ~ $19; Stifel raised its target to $23), providing buy-side catalyst. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and higher targets — Multiple firms have upgraded or reiterated buy ratings and some raised price targets (consensus target ~ $19; Stifel raised its target to $23), providing buy-side catalyst. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Institutional accumulation — Several institutional investors have increased holdings recently (SG Americas, Connor Clark & Lunn, Arrowstreet, Anchor Capital), indicating professional interest and supporting the stock’s liquidity. Read More.

Institutional accumulation — Several institutional investors have increased holdings recently (SG Americas, Connor Clark & Lunn, Arrowstreet, Anchor Capital), indicating professional interest and supporting the stock’s liquidity. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector/brand media — Feature stories on Antarctic tourism may raise public interest in expedition travel (category tailwind) but are background rather than company-specific catalysts. Read More.

Sector/brand media — Feature stories on Antarctic tourism may raise public interest in expedition travel (category tailwind) but are background rather than company-specific catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO sale — CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 87,478 shares on Feb. 2 at about $17.08, reducing his direct holding by ~78.9%; large CEO disposals are often read negatively by investors and can pressure sentiment. Read More.

CEO sale — CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 87,478 shares on Feb. 2 at about $17.08, reducing his direct holding by ~78.9%; large CEO disposals are often read negatively by investors and can pressure sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director multiple sales — Founder/director Sven‑Olof Lindblad sold large blocks across late January (e.g., 105,356 @ $16.84 and 78,283 @ $16.66), representing repeated disposals totaling several million dollars; repeated insider selling increases perceived downside risk. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIND. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lindblad Expeditions

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world’s most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica’s rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.