Alta Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 24,598.5% during the second quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,073,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,057,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $885,051,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ferrari by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,670,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,234 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Ferrari by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 721,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,526,000 after buying an additional 585,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter worth $109,526,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $330.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.22. Ferrari N.V. has a 52-week low of $328.00 and a 52-week high of $519.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 44.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Ferrari to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays set a $420.00 price target on shares of Ferrari and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Ferrari to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ferrari

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company’s core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.