Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. $DNP

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 678.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 160,314 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 447.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 855,521 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,211,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 243,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 111,497 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,518,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,864,000 after purchasing an additional 80,838 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 166,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 70,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

About DNP Select Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund is a closed‐end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DNP. The fund’s primary objective is to provide high current income and, as a secondary objective, capital appreciation by investing in income‐producing securities.

To pursue its objectives, DNP Select Income Fund allocates the majority of its assets to equity and equity‐related securities of energy infrastructure companies, with a particular focus on master limited partnerships (MLPs) in the midstream sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.