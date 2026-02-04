Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $14.75 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. TI Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

