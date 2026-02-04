Optimize Financial Inc Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Optimize Financial Inc reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,832 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 0.8% of Optimize Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Optimize Financial Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Wise Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $1,145,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $4,519,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,917,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $697,861,000 after purchasing an additional 341,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.06.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record results and beats — AMD posted record Q4 and full‑year revenue, beat revenue and EPS estimates and showed strong Data Center growth, supporting upside fundamentals and long‑term AI exposure. Earnings Release

Record results and beats — AMD posted record Q4 and full‑year revenue, beat revenue and EPS estimates and showed strong Data Center growth, supporting upside fundamentals and long‑term AI exposure. Positive Sentiment: Data center momentum — Data Center revenue was a record (up ~39% YoY) driven by EPYC CPUs and growing Instinct GPU shipments, which underpins investor excitement about AMD’s AI server opportunity. WSJ: Data Center

Data center momentum — Data Center revenue was a record (up ~39% YoY) driven by EPYC CPUs and growing Instinct GPU shipments, which underpins investor excitement about AMD’s AI server opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 guidance above consensus but conservative vs. hype — AMD guided Q1 revenue to ~$9.8B (±$300M), which is above Wall Street consensus but below some very high expectations for an outsized near‑term AI payoff; that mixed signaling can create volatility. CNBC: Guidance

Q1 guidance above consensus but conservative vs. hype — AMD guided Q1 revenue to ~$9.8B (±$300M), which is above Wall Street consensus but below some very high expectations for an outsized near‑term AI payoff; that mixed signaling can create volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Strong cash flow and margins — Operating cash flow and non‑GAAP margins remain healthy, giving AMD balance‑sheet flexibility for R&D and capacity investments. QuiverQuant Summary

Strong cash flow and margins — Operating cash flow and non‑GAAP margins remain healthy, giving AMD balance‑sheet flexibility for R&D and capacity investments. Negative Sentiment: Market disappointed — Despite the beat, shares fell after hours as some investors expected a bigger near‑term AI revenue ramp; rotation out of tech amplified selling. Several market writeups flagged the selloff as a reaction to expectations vs. guidance. Seeking Alpha: Market Reaction

Market disappointed — Despite the beat, shares fell after hours as some investors expected a bigger near‑term AI revenue ramp; rotation out of tech amplified selling. Several market writeups flagged the selloff as a reaction to expectations vs. guidance. Negative Sentiment: Export controls / inventory and China sales caveats — AMD disclosed ~$440M of inventory/related charges tied to U.S. export controls on MI308 products and noted MI308 sales to China that affect non‑GAAP adjustments; these items complicate margin interpretation. Earnings Release (notes)

Export controls / inventory and China sales caveats — AMD disclosed ~$440M of inventory/related charges tied to U.S. export controls on MI308 products and noted MI308 sales to China that affect non‑GAAP adjustments; these items complicate margin interpretation. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment & positioning risks — Options implied moves were large heading into the print and the market is rotating out of growth/tech names; combined with continued insider selling headlines, that increases short‑term downside risk. TipRanks: After‑hours Slide

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $242.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $394.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $4,107,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,686,940.60. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,000 shares of company stock worth $36,034,173. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

