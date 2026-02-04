Alta Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,170 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.6% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $28,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 46.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 52,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.2% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 9.0% in the second quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $238.00 to $242.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $270.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Waste Management from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.55.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of WM stock opened at $225.11 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.11 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.14. The stock has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.74%.Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.25%.

Key Headlines Impacting Waste Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts have raised price targets on WM across multiple reports (new targets run roughly from low‑$235s up to $270), reflecting stronger confidence in the company’s outlook and supporting buying interest. Read More.

Analysts have raised price targets on WM across multiple reports (new targets run roughly from low‑$235s up to $270), reflecting stronger confidence in the company’s outlook and supporting buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Post‑earnings commentary highlights healthy cash flow, margin resilience and RNG (renewable natural gas) initiatives — operational positives that underpin higher analyst targets and medium‑term earnings potential. Read More.

Post‑earnings commentary highlights healthy cash flow, margin resilience and RNG (renewable natural gas) initiatives — operational positives that underpin higher analyst targets and medium‑term earnings potential. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational win / responsiveness: Waste Management is partnering with the City of Jackson for winter‑storm trash collection recovery efforts, showing local operations and emergency response capability that can support near‑term revenue and community relations. Read More.

Operational win / responsiveness: Waste Management is partnering with the City of Jackson for winter‑storm trash collection recovery efforts, showing local operations and emergency response capability that can support near‑term revenue and community relations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Brand/sponsorship exposure at the WM Phoenix Open (Pro‑Am draws, Birds Nest concerts and other event coverage) boosts visibility and marketing value but is unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the short term. Read More. Read More.

Brand/sponsorship exposure at the WM Phoenix Open (Pro‑Am draws, Birds Nest concerts and other event coverage) boosts visibility and marketing value but is unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the short term. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Local and event safety coverage: reporting on what the Phoenix Open is doing differently this year (and how police are handling impaired driving around the event) is primarily reputational and operations‑related — monitor headlines but expect limited direct impact on earnings. Read More. Read More.

Local and event safety coverage: reporting on what the Phoenix Open is doing differently this year (and how police are handling impaired driving around the event) is primarily reputational and operations‑related — monitor headlines but expect limited direct impact on earnings. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Cluster of insider sales disclosed for Jan. 30 — multiple senior executives (CFO, COO, several SVPs/VPs and others) reported modest reductions in holdings. These look like routine monetizations (not departures) but the concentration of filings may create short‑term investor caution. Representative filings: Read More. and Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO John A. Carroll sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $48,305.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,588.10. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 689 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total value of $151,111.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,791.88. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 6,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,204 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

Featured Stories

