Payne Capital LLC Takes $1.48 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Payne Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Payne Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 122.2% in the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $35.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.92.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

