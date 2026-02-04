Strs Ohio Has $155,000 Stake in Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 93.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 109,558 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,504,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 56.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,874,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,368 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth about $20,044,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth about $18,811,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 24.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,543,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,150,000 after buying an additional 695,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 72,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,420.98. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company’s core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

